Poonch Terrorist Attack: Sharad Pawar raises questions on central government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

There has been a terrorist attack on an army vehicle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. In this terrorist attack, 5 soldiers of India got Veergati. NCP leader Sharad Pawar accused the government of not fulfilling its responsibility on Poonch Terrorist Attack