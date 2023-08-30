trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655607
Possible blow to NDA alliance in Bihar, Paras MP in contact with I.N.D.I.A.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Many news are coming out just before the Mumbai meeting of INDIA Alliance formed against NDA BJP. Now there is news quoting sources that NDA may face a big blow in Bihar, three mp of Pashupati Paras are in contact with I.N.D.I.A alliance.
Asia Cup 2023: Ahead Of Big Tournaments, Rohit Sharma Recalls 'World Cup 2019 Frame Of Mind'
play icon2:14
Asia Cup 2023: Ahead Of Big Tournaments, Rohit Sharma Recalls 'World Cup 2019 Frame Of Mind'
'Congress' 5 Guarantees Are Governance Model For Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
play icon2:24
'Congress' 5 Guarantees Are Governance Model For Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
Know issues that can be discussed in INDIA Mumbai Meeting
play icon4:53
Know issues that can be discussed in INDIA Mumbai Meeting
Ghaziabad Lawyer shot dead
play icon3:48
Ghaziabad Lawyer shot dead
Will Kejriwal become PM candidate before Mumbai meeting?
play icon3:19
Will Kejriwal become PM candidate before Mumbai meeting?

