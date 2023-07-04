trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630585
Poster War in NCP, Sharad Pawar's picture missing

Jul 04, 2023
Maharashtra Political Crisis: After the split in NCP, there is a lot of political activity in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the poster war in NCP is not taking the name of ending. Posters have been put up at various places in Raigarh to congratulate Ajit Pawar. But the picture of NCP national president Sharad Pawar is missing from these banners. After all, what is the reason behind this?
