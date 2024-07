videoDetails

Potato Crisis in Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Writes Letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

| Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 07:28 AM IST

Potato crisis has increased in Odisha after heavy rains, many trucks carrying potatoes coming from West Bengal are stranded on the Odisha border. Former CM Naveen Patnaik has appealed to Mamata Banerjee to intervene in this matter.