Power outrage and shops submerged in sea due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Biparjoy storm has caused heavy damage in many districts of Gujarat. More than five hundred trees have been uprooted in the stormy winds. Electricity has failed in 940 villages. So far 22 people have been reported injured. The impact of the storm is clearly visible in Mumbai as well.

