Prakash Ambedkar makes controversial remark on Sanatan Dharma

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Controversial Statement on Sanatan Dharma: K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin had given a controversial statement regarding Sanatan Dharma. Politics has intensified regarding this. Commenting in this connection, Prakash Ambedkar said, 'Sanatan Dharma is untouchability'.
BJP MP Harnath Yadav makes huge demand over word INDIA
play icon4:1
BJP MP Harnath Yadav makes huge demand over word INDIA
India's 15-member team to be announced today for World Cup 2023
play icon1:7
India's 15-member team to be announced today for World Cup 2023
Security beefed up outside Udhayanidhi House
play icon0:57
Security beefed up outside Udhayanidhi House
Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans In Her Chic Look In 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:0
Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans In Her Chic Look In 'Mayanagri'
Malaika Arora Slays In Her White Crop-top Look In Mumbai
play icon0:40
Malaika Arora Slays In Her White Crop-top Look In Mumbai

