Pralhad Joshi's counterattacks opposition over Manipur Violence Issue

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: In the midst of the monsoon session of Parliament, today once again the opposition appeared to be attacking the central government. The opposition surrounded the Center fiercely regarding the Manipur case, on which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi retaliated and said, 'We are ready to tell everything on Manipur'. Watch 100 big news of the day in a flash.

