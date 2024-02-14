trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721172
Pran Pratistha program begins in Abu Dhabi temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
PM Modi Abu Dhabi Visit: Today is the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to UAE. Today the largest Hindu temple outside India is going to be inaugurated. PM Modi is going to inaugurate the Hindu temple of Abu Dhabi today. Pran Pratishtha program has begun. According to Indian time, PM Modi will attend the inauguration program of Swaminarayan Temple from 6 pm today.

