Prasoon Joshi: Irrfan was positive even in bad times

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was battling neuroendocrine tumour, died on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday afternoon due to colon infection. He was 53. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan in 'Piku', was the first ones to mourn his death on Twitter.