NewsVideos
videoDetails

Prayagraj BSP Breaking: BSP will announce Lok Sabha candidates

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Big news related to BSP is coming out from Prayagraj. BSP will declare candidates for Lok Sabha seats by 12th March. Lok Sabha candidates of Prayagraj division will be announced by 12th March. Prayagraj, Phulpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur seats. But BSP has decided the names of the candidates. By March 12, BSP will declare the Lok Sabha candidates on these seats. BSP will contest the OBC category candidate on Prayagraj parliamentary seat.

All Videos

NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan
Play Icon02:17
NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat distribution decided in NDA in Bihar!
Play Icon08:37
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat distribution decided in NDA in Bihar!
News 25: PM Modi unveils the statue of warrior Lachit Borphukan
Play Icon02:34
News 25: PM Modi unveils the statue of warrior Lachit Borphukan
PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
Play Icon07:37
PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
Play Icon17:06
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list

Trending Videos

NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan
play icon2:17
NDA Seat Breaking: Approval given to give 5 seats including Hajipur to Chirag Paswan
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat distribution decided in NDA in Bihar!
play icon8:37
NDA Seat Breaking: Seat distribution decided in NDA in Bihar!
News 25: PM Modi unveils the statue of warrior Lachit Borphukan
play icon2:34
News 25: PM Modi unveils the statue of warrior Lachit Borphukan
PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
play icon7:37
PM Modi Arunachal Visit: PM Modi addressed rally in Assam
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list
play icon17:6
1 MIN 1 News: Congress announced its first list