Prayagraj CJM Court to announce decision on tenure of Atiq's remand soon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

The hearing in the Umesh Pal Hatyakand case has been completed in the CJM court. The decision regarding the remand of Atiq Ahmed is yet to come. Slogans are being raised against Atiq in the court premises. Police has asked for 14 days remand but Atiq's lawyer has asked for permission for 3 days remand.