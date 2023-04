videoDetails

Prayagraj Court reserves decision of Police remand in Atiq-Ashraf Murder Case

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Shooters of Mafia Brothers were brought from Pratapgarh to Prayagraj Court in the Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf murder case. Atiq was produced in the CJM Court of Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the court has reserved its decision on police remand.