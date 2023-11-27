trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692572
Prayagraj Laraib Hashmi: What did the police find in Laraib's room?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
B.Tech student Lareb Hashmi, who fatally attacked bus conductor Harikesh in Prayagraj, was sent on 14-day judicial remand. UP STF recovered bank account details, 3 diaries, 2 mobiles, pen drive and his laptop from the house of the accused in which many videos related to a particular religion were found. On the basis of which UP STF is now taking its investigation forward. Earlier, the police had also recovered the phone of the accused student Lareb, in which the police had found many similar videos related to a particular religion, which the accused used to watch continuously.
