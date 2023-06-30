trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629085
Prayagraj News: Yogi first freed the occupied land from Mafia Atiq, now handed over the keys to the poor

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Prayagraj News: The people of Allahabad have given a big gift to CM Yogi, CM Yogi gifted schemes worth 768 crores to Prayagraj, let us tell you that CM Yogi released the keys of 76 flats built on the occupied land from mafia Atiq Ahmed to the beneficiaries.
