Prayagraj Police raids at Atiq Ahmed henchmen's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Prayagraj police has raided the house of mafia Atiq Ahmed's henchmen in Kaushambi, UP. Both the henchmen fled before the raid. In this raid, three relatives of the operatives have been taken into custody.