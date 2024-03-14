NewsVideos
Preneet Kaur, Former Congress MP and Wife of Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Joins BJP

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 02:55 PM IST
Watch: Preneet Kaur, the suspended Congress MP and spouse of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi today. Expressing her commitment, she stated, "I will work for my constituency, my state, and the country under the leadership of PM Modi. I had a good innings with the Congress party and I hope I'll have a better innings with the BJP. That depends on the BJP.

