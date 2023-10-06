trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671818
Preparation for elections in 5 states! Important meeting of Election Commission

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The Election Commission of India has held an important meeting regarding the upcoming elections of 5 states. The Election Commission can announce the dates of assembly elections anytime.
