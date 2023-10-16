trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676045
Preparation for final strike on Gaza, tanks deployed on the border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The first meeting of the emergency government took place in Israel amid the war against Hamas. In the meeting, preparations for the final attack on Gaza have almost been completed. Lakhs of soldiers have been deployed on the border
