Preparations completed in Ayodhya regarding Prana Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Ayodhya is getting ready for the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22. We are going to see the first glimpse of this preparation on December 30th. Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai compared January 22 to August.

Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
Play Icon2:58
Hijab ban in Karnataka schools, colleges withdrawn
Pakistani terrorist killed in Akhnoor, Kashmir
Play Icon11:40
Pakistani terrorist killed in Akhnoor, Kashmir
ISI has a big plan to infiltrate into India!
Play Icon3:27
ISI has a big plan to infiltrate into India!
Search for terrorists using drones and helicopters
Play Icon4:40
Search for terrorists using drones and helicopters
Search for terrorists intensified in Rajouri
Play Icon1:28
Search for terrorists intensified in Rajouri

