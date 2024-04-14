Advertisement
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami

Sonam|Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 01:14 AM IST
DNA: Ramlala is to have Surya Tilak on Ram Navami in the Ram temple built in Ayodhya. Preparations for Surya Tilak are going on in full swing. Even, the trial of Ramlala's Surya Tilak has been done. See the preparations for Ram Navami of Ayodhya Ram temple.

