trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661989
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Preparations for a warm welcome for Prime Minister Modi at BJP headquarters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on Wednesday evening to attend the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he will be given a warm welcome at the party headquarters. This will be Modi's first visit to the party office after presiding over the G20 summit.
Follow Us

All Videos

BJP angry over insult of Sanatan
play icon6:13
BJP angry over insult of Sanatan
Putin agreed that Modi is the BOSS!
play icon1:25
Putin agreed that Modi is the BOSS!
Mexico's Congress Displays ‘Alien’ Corpses Believed To Be 1,000 Years Old
play icon2:0
Mexico's Congress Displays ‘Alien’ Corpses Believed To Be 1,000 Years Old
Jammu Kashmir: Army operation continues in Rajouri and Anantnag
play icon4:10
Jammu Kashmir: Army operation continues in Rajouri and Anantnag
CM Mamata met the President of Sri Lanka at Dubai airport
play icon0:59
CM Mamata met the President of Sri Lanka at Dubai airport

Trending Videos

BJP angry over insult of Sanatan
play icon6:13
BJP angry over insult of Sanatan
Putin agreed that Modi is the BOSS!
play icon1:25
Putin agreed that Modi is the BOSS!
Mexico's Congress Displays ‘Alien’ Corpses Believed To Be 1,000 Years Old
play icon2:0
Mexico's Congress Displays ‘Alien’ Corpses Believed To Be 1,000 Years Old
Jammu Kashmir: Army operation continues in Rajouri and Anantnag
play icon4:10
Jammu Kashmir: Army operation continues in Rajouri and Anantnag
CM Mamata met the President of Sri Lanka at Dubai airport
play icon0:59
CM Mamata met the President of Sri Lanka at Dubai airport
PM Modi,PM Modi news,BJP office,biden in g20,modi and meloni,G20 summit,g20 summit update,Bharat,pm rishi sunak,Britain,modi g20 summit,pm modi in g20 summit,G20 summit,pm modi g20 summit,g20 summit 2023 india,G20 summit 2023,g20 summit india,delhi g20 summit,g20 summit delhi,india g20 summit,g20 summit in delhi,g20 summit in india,g20 summit 2023 in india,g20 summit 2022,g20 summit news,india g20 summit 2023,Rajghat,g20 summit live,