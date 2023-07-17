trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636489
Preparations underway for 2nd Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Preparations are underway in Bengaluru for the 2nd Opposition Meeting. Posters of various leaders are also put up in Bengaluru city on July 16. Top leaders of at least 24 political parties will attend this Opposition meeting.
