trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718735
NewsVideos
videoDetails

President Draupadi Murm is seen traveling in Delhi Metro

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Follow Us
A video of President Draupadi Murmu is going viral on social media. In the video, the President is seen traveling in Delhi Metro. watch video

All Videos

NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
Play Icon04:55
NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC
Play Icon01:30
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC
Suspicious boat reached Mumbai's Gateway of India from Kuwait
Play Icon05:28
Suspicious boat reached Mumbai's Gateway of India from Kuwait
AAP leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against ED
Play Icon04:22
AAP leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against ED
VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory
Play Icon00:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory

Trending Videos

NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
play icon4:55
NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC
play icon1:30
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC
Suspicious boat reached Mumbai's Gateway of India from Kuwait
play icon5:28
Suspicious boat reached Mumbai's Gateway of India from Kuwait
AAP leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against ED
play icon4:22
AAP leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against ED
VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory
play icon0:47
VIRAL VIDEO: Food Blogger Exposes Unhygienic Practices in Kanpur Bread Making Factory