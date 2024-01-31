trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715950
NewsVideos
videoDetails

President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Joint Session at New Parliament Building in Budget Session 2024

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us
In the ongoing Budget Session of 2024, President Droupadi Murmu delivers a notable address to a joint session of both Houses in the new Parliament building. During her speech, she emphasizes the significant achievements over the last decade, highlighting the completion of long-awaited projects that serve the national interest. President Murmu cites the construction of the Ram Temple, a centuries-long aspiration, now realized. Additionally, she notes the historic abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

All Videos

Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation
Play Icon1:17
Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation
President Droupadi Murmu Heads to Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan
Play Icon0:55
 President Droupadi Murmu Heads to Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan
VIRAL VIDEO: Students Playfully Battle for the 'Last Bench, Internet Sentimental Over School Memories
Play Icon0:34
 VIRAL VIDEO: Students Playfully Battle for the 'Last Bench, Internet Sentimental Over School Memories
Prosecutor General stabbed to death in Maldives
Play Icon2:38
Prosecutor General stabbed to death in Maldives
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's seat in danger
Play Icon11:8
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's seat in danger

Trending Videos

Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation
play icon1:17
Important Meet to be held at CM House ahead of Hemant Soren's ED Investigation
President Droupadi Murmu Heads to Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan
play icon0:55
President Droupadi Murmu Heads to Parliament from Rashtrapati Bhavan
VIRAL VIDEO: Students Playfully Battle for the 'Last Bench, Internet Sentimental Over School Memories
play icon0:34
VIRAL VIDEO: Students Playfully Battle for the 'Last Bench, Internet Sentimental Over School Memories
Prosecutor General stabbed to death in Maldives
play icon2:38
Prosecutor General stabbed to death in Maldives
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's seat in danger
play icon11:8
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's seat in danger