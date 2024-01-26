trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714203
NewsVideos
videoDetails

President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
A patriotic moment as President Droupadi Murmu unfurls the National Flag at Kartavya Path, commemorating the 75th Republic Day. The air resonates with the national anthem, followed by a powerful 21-gun salute, echoing the spirit of unity and pride.

All Videos

President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:40
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024
PM Modi & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honor Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial
Play Icon2:46
PM Modi & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honor Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi
Play Icon1:1
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi
Important meeting of Bihar BJP leaders amid political crisis in Bihar
Play Icon1:58
Important meeting of Bihar BJP leaders amid political crisis in Bihar
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:45
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024
play icon0:40
President Droupadi Murmu and French President Macron Depart from Rashtrapati Bhavan, 75th Republic Day 2024
PM Modi & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honor Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial
play icon2:46
PM Modi & Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Honor Fallen Heroes at National War Memorial
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi
play icon1:1
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Delhi
Important meeting of Bihar BJP leaders amid political crisis in Bihar
play icon1:58
Important meeting of Bihar BJP leaders amid political crisis in Bihar
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:45
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin