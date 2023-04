videoDetails

President Murmu created history by flying in Sukhoi 30

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

President Draupadi Murmu flew for 30 minutes in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet and created history. The President was seen in a flying suit. This flight of the President gave a strong message from India to the enemy countries.