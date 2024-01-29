trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715367
President Murmu, PM Modi attend Beating Retreat Ceremony at Kartavya Path

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 06:54 PM IST
Beating Retreating Ceremony 2024: Beating the Retreating Ceremony took place at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. Let us tell you that it is celebrated as the closing ceremony of Republic Day. Chief Guest of the program, Chief of Army Staff President Draupadi Murmu, PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval, Chiefs of the three armies, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt are present in the function. See the entry of President Draupadi Murmu.

