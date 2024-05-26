videoDetails

'Prime Minister is nervous after seeing the defeat',says Mallikarjun Kharge

| Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

The political turmoil over Prime Minister Modi's Mujra comment yesterday has intensified. Congress President Kharge has hit back and said that PM Modi is nervous after seeing the defeat. Kharge said that the PM should maintain the dignity of the post, while Rahul Gandhi also hit back at PM Modi and said that both the dignity of the PM's language and seats are falling. Priyanka Gandhi said that the world is seeing the reality of PM.