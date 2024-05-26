Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2752482
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Prime Minister is nervous after seeing the defeat',says Mallikarjun Kharge

|Updated: May 26, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The political turmoil over Prime Minister Modi's Mujra comment yesterday has intensified. Congress President Kharge has hit back and said that PM Modi is nervous after seeing the defeat. Kharge said that the PM should maintain the dignity of the post, while Rahul Gandhi also hit back at PM Modi and said that both the dignity of the PM's language and seats are falling. Priyanka Gandhi said that the world is seeing the reality of PM.

All Videos

'Country's foreign policy has completely failed...',Claims Pakistani senator
Play Icon02:12
'Country's foreign policy has completely failed...',Claims Pakistani senator
28 Dead in Fire at Gujarat Gaming Zone, SIT Probe Ordered
Play Icon02:05
28 Dead in Fire at Gujarat Gaming Zone, SIT Probe Ordered
Fake masala made with wood dust, chemicals, and rotten rice seized
Play Icon02:36
Fake masala made with wood dust, chemicals, and rotten rice seized
28 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone in Gujarat
Play Icon01:32
28 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone in Gujarat
Watch TOP 100 News of the day May 26,2024
Play Icon07:08
Watch TOP 100 News of the day May 26,2024

Trending Videos

'Country's foreign policy has completely failed...',Claims Pakistani senator
play icon2:12
'Country's foreign policy has completely failed...',Claims Pakistani senator
28 Dead in Fire at Gujarat Gaming Zone, SIT Probe Ordered
play icon2:5
28 Dead in Fire at Gujarat Gaming Zone, SIT Probe Ordered
Fake masala made with wood dust, chemicals, and rotten rice seized
play icon2:36
Fake masala made with wood dust, chemicals, and rotten rice seized
28 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone in Gujarat
play icon1:32
28 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone in Gujarat
Watch TOP 100 News of the day May 26,2024
play icon7:8
Watch TOP 100 News of the day May 26,2024