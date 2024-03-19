NewsVideos
Prime Minister Modi Hails Tamil Nadu’s Deities As Symbols of ‘Shakti’

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the spiritual significance of Tamil Nadu's Mariamman, Kanchi Kamakshi, and Madurai Meenakshi, highlighting their symbolic power. In contrast, he criticizes the Congress, DMK, and INDI alliance, including Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of threatening to destroy this spiritual essence. The statement underscores the intersection of spirituality and politics in Tamil Nadu's electoral landscape.

