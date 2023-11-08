trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685824
Prime Minister Modi lashed out on Nitish Kumar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
There has been an uproar over the knowledge given by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on SEX in the Assembly and Legislative Council. Because Nitish wants to become a Pan India leader, there is a pan India ruckus also. Prime Minister Modi was in Madhya Pradesh. He also described Nitish's statement as extreme shamelessness. He scolded the India Alliance for supporting Nitish or maintaining silence, and said that the mothers and sisters of the country are seeing the character of the entire India Alliance in Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar today apologized for yesterday's statement.
