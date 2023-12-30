trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704306
Prime Minister Modi reached the house of the beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
While returning from Ayodhya station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the house of the beneficiary of PM Awas Yojana. The Prime Minister has suddenly gone to the house of beneficiary Meera Manjhi. There he met Meera Manjhi.

