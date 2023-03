videoDetails

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is warmly welcomed in Guwahati | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:27 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is warmly welcomed in Guwahati | Zee News English Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Guwahati of Assam on March 07. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the north-east. He will attend a cabinet meeting of the Assam government during his overnight stay in the state.