Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Rajasthan today

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 07:48 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Rajasthan today. PM Modi will visit Jaipur during his visit to Rajasthan. During the visit, Prime Minister will hold a meeting with officials in Jaipur. Apart from this, he will attend the DG-IGP Conference. On the other hand, Modi will also hold a meeting with BJP leaders in Rajasthan.

