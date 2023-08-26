trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653729
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow begins in Bengaluru, Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
PM Modi Road Show: Prime Minister Modi has reached Bangalore. PM Modi will start the roadshow in a while. Thousands of people will participate in the road show.
