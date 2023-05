videoDetails

Prime Minister to visit Udaipur to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Railway Station

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Udaipur in Rajasthan today. During this, the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the railway station will be laid. Along with this, will also visit Shrinathji temple of Nathdwara.