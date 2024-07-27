Advertisement
Prisoners Attacked With Knife In Tihar Jail And Injured

|Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
The big news is coming from Delhi's Tihar Jail. Where a prisoner has attacked 2 prisoners and injured them. The names of the 2 prisoners who got injured are Lovely and Lavesh and are in jail on murder charges. The prisoner who is accused of attacking is Lokesh. Lovely and Lavesh are in jail on charges of murdering Lokesh's brother. It is being told that when both the prisoners were talking to their family members in the phone room, Lokesh attacked both of them. In which both got injured. Yesterday evening, one prisoner was brought back to jail from the hospital. But one is still admitted in the hospital.

