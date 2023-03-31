NewsVideos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted with daughter Malti Marie in Mumbai

|Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. This is their daughter's first visit to India. On Friday afternoon, the actress checked into the Mumbai airport and she greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and folded hands. Later, she and Nick Jonas happily posed with daughter Malti Marie at the airport and adorable can't even begin to describe the moments. The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.

Fugitive Amritpal Singh may be hiding in Hoshiarpur
IPL 2023: RCB handed huge blow as Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first half of IPL
Sunfeast Mom's Magic #HugHerMore
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR
Howrah Violence: Mamta government is defending attackers says Vishwa Hindu Parishad

