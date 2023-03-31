videoDetails

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted with daughter Malti Marie in Mumbai

| Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. This is their daughter's first visit to India. On Friday afternoon, the actress checked into the Mumbai airport and she greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and folded hands. Later, she and Nick Jonas happily posed with daughter Malti Marie at the airport and adorable can't even begin to describe the moments. The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022.