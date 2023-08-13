trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648454
Problems increased for Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath, FIR lodged in Indore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
FIR has been registered against Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath. FIR has been registered against Congress leaders under section 420 and 469 for posting a viral letter against Shivraj government.

