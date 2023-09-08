trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659655
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Process of foreign guests continuing to reach India to attend G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
play icon9:55
Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
play icon5:17
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
play icon5:17
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
G20 Summit 2023: What did PM Modi say as soon as Sunak reached India?
play icon2:27
G20 Summit 2023: What did PM Modi say as soon as Sunak reached India?
Big news about Sunak and Ram Mandir! G20 Summit India
play icon1:51
Big news about Sunak and Ram Mandir! G20 Summit India

Trending Videos

Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
play icon9:55
Delhi G20 Summit update: Bharat Madpam decorated for guests, fully ready to welcome
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
play icon5:17
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
play icon5:17
Biden will make a big blast as soon as he enters Delhi! Joe Biden Security
G20 Summit 2023: What did PM Modi say as soon as Sunak reached India?
play icon2:27
G20 Summit 2023: What did PM Modi say as soon as Sunak reached India?
Big news about Sunak and Ram Mandir! G20 Summit India
play icon1:51
Big news about Sunak and Ram Mandir! G20 Summit India
Badhir News,G20 summit,G20,Joe Biden,Zee News,Breaking News,Zee News Hindi,Hindi News,G20 summit 2023,Trending,g20 india summit delhi,Zee new hindi,g20 summit delhi,delhi g20 summit,PM Modi,rishi sunak g20 india,Antonio Guterres,Emmanuel Macron,rishi sunak in india,Sheikh Hasina,g20 summit 2023 india,g20 summit india,g20 summit in india,modi g20 summit,pm modi in g20 summit,G20 Summit Security,g20 summit 2023 in india,