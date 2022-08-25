Prophet Remark Row: Security increased in many areas of Hyderabad
Tension is increasing continuously in Hyderabad after T Raja's controversial statement. Security has been increased in many areas of Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the police has now reached the High Court. Hyderabad Police has challenged the order of Raja Singh's release.
