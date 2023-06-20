NewsVideos
Protest against Adipurush..'Manoj Muntashir' effigy burnt

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
The protest against the film Adipurush has now intensified. In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has fiercely opposed the film. Congress workers burnt the effigy of Manoj Muntashir, who gave dialogues in the film.

