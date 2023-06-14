NewsVideos
videoDetails

Protest against Anti-Encroachment Action at Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh Hijab Case

|Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Damoh Hijab Case: A case of demonstration against the anti-encroachment action at Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School has come to the fore. Due to this, the parents created a lot of ruckus late in the night. During this, they sat on the road and demanded the reopening of the school. In fact, this school in Madhya Pradesh was accused of religious conversion, after which action was being taken.

All Videos

Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port

Trending Videos

6:45
Watch EXCLUSIVE report over Cyclone Biporjoy
10:44
About 28 thousand people shifted amid 'Biporjoy' scare
8:41
IMD issues High Alert over Cyclone Biporjoy for next 48 hours
6:58
Groom in Rachi leaves mare on bulldozer, bids farewell to bride via JCB
6:24
Preparations in full swing against Cyclone Biporjoy, Drone video recovered from Kandla Port
damoh hijab case,damoh hijab,damoh hijab news,damoh hijab mamla,damoh hijab controversy,ganga jamuna school damoh,ganga jamuna school,ganga jamuna school damoh news,ganga jamuna school news,Hijab controversy,hijab controversy in damoh,madhya pradesh conversion,madhya pradesh damoh,madhya pradesh damoh ki news,madhya pradesh ganga jamuna school,mp damoh,mp damoh news,mp damoh news today,mp damoh school,mp ganga jamuna school,Zee News,Breaking News,