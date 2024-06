videoDetails

Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 12:20 AM IST

DNA: During the investigation of the NEET paper scam, Bihar Police has found the roll codes of 13 candidates with the solver gang. Police has arrested four of these 13 candidates, and the remaining 9 candidates have been called for questioning by EOU by sending them notices. Meanwhile, a massive protest took place in Patna, Bihar regarding this.