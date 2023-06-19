NewsVideos
Protests against Adipurush film in UP's Lucknow and Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
The controversy regarding the film Adipurush is increasing day by day. Now this dispute has reached from Mumbai to Lucknow in UP and Hazaribagh in Jharkhand. While on one hand the show of the film in Mumbai was stopped midway. On the other hand, protests are going on in UP and Jharkhand regarding the film.

Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
Politics intensifies on ilm Adipurush, Sanjay Raut raises questions on BJP's silence
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Flood-like situation after heavy rains in Assam, more than 34000 people affected
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News
Fierce collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu
Fierce collision between two buses in Tamil Nadu

