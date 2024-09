videoDetails

Protests continue against illegal mosques in Mandi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 03:00 PM IST

There is a ruckus over illegal mosque in Mandi and Sanjauli. Protests are going on against illegal mosques. Hindu organizations are protesting in Shimla and Kullu. Demand to demolish illegal mosque in Sanjauli. The Municipal Corporation has given an ultimatum to demolish the illegal structure in Mandi. The illegal structure will have to be demolished within 30 days.