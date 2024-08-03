videoDetails

Protests erupt across Lebanon over Killing of Hamas chief Hania

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

After the murder of Haniya, people have come out on the streets in Lebanon. Protests are going on in Lebanon. All preparations have been made to surround Netanyahu and Israel. Iran is ready. Hezbollah is ready and this great war can start at any time. On one hand, Hamas chief Haniya is being buried. On the other hand, Hezbollah's top Faud Shukr has been buried. And with this, both the terrorist organizations vowed to take revenge.