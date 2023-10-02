trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670037
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Protests erupts in PoK against Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
Not only PoK, Pakistan should also demand independence, voices are continuously being raised against Pakistan in PoK, the way the atmosphere has been created in PoK against the Pakistani army and government, it is being discussed all over the world, the situation in Pakistan's social media is that The people of Pakistan themselves are talking about independence. They believe that they should get freedom from the government and army so that their poverty can be eradicated.
Follow Us

All Videos

Shafiqur Rahman Barq furious over Bihar caste census
play icon1:22
Shafiqur Rahman Barq furious over Bihar caste census
Prime Minister Modi's address continues in Gwalior
play icon6:52
Prime Minister Modi's address continues in Gwalior
Taal Thok Ke: Will Tejashwi Yadav become CM on the basis of population?
play icon8:17
Taal Thok Ke: Will Tejashwi Yadav become CM on the basis of population?
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple
play icon1:18
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple
ISIS terrorists arrested by Delhi Police
play icon2:49
ISIS terrorists arrested by Delhi Police

Trending Videos

Shafiqur Rahman Barq furious over Bihar caste census
play icon1:22
Shafiqur Rahman Barq furious over Bihar caste census
Prime Minister Modi's address continues in Gwalior
play icon6:52
Prime Minister Modi's address continues in Gwalior
Taal Thok Ke: Will Tejashwi Yadav become CM on the basis of population?
play icon8:17
Taal Thok Ke: Will Tejashwi Yadav become CM on the basis of population?
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple
play icon1:18
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple
ISIS terrorists arrested by Delhi Police
play icon2:49
ISIS terrorists arrested by Delhi Police
PM Modi,Pakistan news,anti pakistan protest in pok,protests in pok against pakistan,pok protest against pakistan,protest against pakistan army,gilgit baltistan protest against pakistan,pok protest in gilgit baltistan,Pakistan,gilgit baltistan protest pakistan,Protest in POK,anti pakistan protests inpok,Protest against Pakistan,PoK Protest,gilgit baltistan pok protest,Pakistan protest,anti pakistan protests in gilgit,Pakistan occupied Kashmir,