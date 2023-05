videoDetails

"Public has rejected 40 pc commission Karnataka govt": Sachin Pilot on Karnataka Assembly Elections

| Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Congress leader Sachin Pilot continued the third day of his Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer district of Rajasthan on May 13. While carrying out his Yatra, Sachin Pilot said that Congress is winning in Karnataka with big numbers. He also took a jibe at BJP by saying that the people of Karnataka have refuted the 40 per cent commission government of the BJP.