Rani Laxmibai's statue will be installed near Delhi Eidgah today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Today, a statue of Rani Lakshmibai will be installed near Delhi's Idgah. Today, the statue will be installed in DDA Park. Yesterday, the statue was shifted to DDA Park. Along with Rani Lakshmibai, statues of two generals will also be installed. The statues were kept under police protection.