Public health emergency declared in Karaikal, Puducherry

Authorities have declared a public health emergency in the Karaikal region in the stir of a diarrhoea outbreak. Commenting on the situation, the district administration said schools will remain closed from 4th, July till 6th July. This is being done to clean up the water tanks in nearby areas.

Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 11:50 PM IST
